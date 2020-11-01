Piper Sandler Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.01 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Steven Madden by 62.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Steven Madden by 7.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Steven Madden by 99.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

