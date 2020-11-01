Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

