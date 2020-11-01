Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

