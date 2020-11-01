Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $656.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

