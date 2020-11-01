Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

ZYXI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zynex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 2,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 312,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

