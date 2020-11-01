Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.