Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPC. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

PPC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

