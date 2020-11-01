PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

