Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 1,210,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,502,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

