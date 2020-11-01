PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

