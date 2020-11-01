PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $202.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.36.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,920. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

