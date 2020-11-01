PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $202.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

