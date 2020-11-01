PAYCENT Price Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $93,675.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

