Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

