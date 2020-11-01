Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Motco raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

