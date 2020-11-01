Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,639,000 after purchasing an additional 236,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13.

