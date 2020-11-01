Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 637 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

