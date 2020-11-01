Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $349.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

