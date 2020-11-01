Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,704 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. AXA lifted its stake in CSX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

