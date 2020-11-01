Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 26,482 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

