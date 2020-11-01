Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

