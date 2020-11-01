Parthenon LLC Sells 100 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.