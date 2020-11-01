Parthenon LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 494,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

