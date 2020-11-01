Parthenon LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

