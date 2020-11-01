Parthenon LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

