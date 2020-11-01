Parthenon LLC Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.