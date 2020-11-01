Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

