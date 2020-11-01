Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.
Shares of PARR stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
