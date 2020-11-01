Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PONY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.69 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.69 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.69 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

PONY opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

