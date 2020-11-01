PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $27.10. 1,735,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,515,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Specifically, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $543,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,576,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,838.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,385 shares of company stock worth $9,148,947 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $129,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

