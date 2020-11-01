Page Arthur B Has $224,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

