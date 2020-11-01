Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 484 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

