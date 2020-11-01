Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.34 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

