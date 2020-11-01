Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORA opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares in the company, valued at $29,638. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

