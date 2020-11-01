Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.