OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Down 8.4%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 1,107,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 821,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

