Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Shares Down 1.2%

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 9,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.