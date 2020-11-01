Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $20,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

