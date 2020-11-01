Oppenheimer Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Outperform

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

