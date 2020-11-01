Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,781.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,467.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

