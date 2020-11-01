Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

CME stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

