Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Corning stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 319.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

