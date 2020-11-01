Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

