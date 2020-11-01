OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of OMF opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OneMain by 363.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in OneMain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in OneMain by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in OneMain by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 776,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

