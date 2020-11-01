ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

