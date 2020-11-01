Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $86.55 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Omnicell by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

