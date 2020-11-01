OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $267.51 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. OKB has a total market cap of $267.51 million and $38.56 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00032661 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last week, OKB has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.53 or 0.03849855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00026702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00211115 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

