Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.5%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.82 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26). 196,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 61,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.49. The company has a market cap of $87.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31.

In related news, insider Richard King acquired 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,348.15 ($4,374.38). Also, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,962.30 ($6,483.28). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,932 shares of company stock worth $1,325,036.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.