Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.33 and a 200-day moving average of $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

