Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.