NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

