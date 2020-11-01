NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
